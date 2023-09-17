BJP workers in Vadodara distribute free tea on occasion of PM Modi's birthday

Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Vadodara celebrated the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by distributing free tea on Sunday. Heeran Mehra, a tea stall owner said that free tea would be distributed for over one and a half hour to everyone whether they may be hundreds or thousands in numbers during that period.

He said that the world is witnessing the power of India under the tenure of PM Modi. "No other Prime Minister can be like that of him. Earlier, there was a time, when Prime Ministers were not given a visa by the US. But now America is keen to have trade with India. This is the difference. PM Modi has shown the world the power of India," he said.

BJP party workers, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers are celebrating PM Modi's birthday across the country. In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, several party workers beat drums, set off fireworks and distributed sweets to each other as part of the celebrations.

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw elaborated on how party workers will be serving the needy on the PM’s birthday. "The party workers will serve people with the same amount of dedication and emotion as PM Modi. We will encourage people to take up cleanliness initiatives and we serve those deprived of basic amenities. 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' will be launched on the occasion of his 73rd birthday," Vaishnaw said.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including from Congress, National Conference and Shiv Sena (UBT), wished PM Modi on his birthday. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on social media platform, X.

Congress President Mallikarju Kharge, in his post on 'X' also wished PM Modi good health and long life. “My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,” Kharge said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended his greetings. “Birthday greetings Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you good health and happiness.”

Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah also conveyed their greetings. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme aimed at benefitting traditional artisans and craftspeople.

Prime Minister Modi made the announcement after inaugurating the Rs 5,400 crore first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), named Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, on his birthday today. He also interacted with artisans and craftspeople at the Centre. PM Modi in his address today said artisans will be provided proper training and that during the training period, they will receive a stipend of Rs 500 per day.

“The friends who have been at the root of India's prosperity for thousands of years are our Vishwakarmas,” he told artisans. “With the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, 'Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma Yojana' is being started today. PM Vishwakarma Yojana comes as a new ray of hope for millions of families working traditionally with hand skills and tools,” the Prime Minister said.

He urged the artisans to purchase toolkits only from those shops that GST registered and the products are Made in India. PM Vishwakarma will be fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore. The artists will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma. These include Carpenter; Boat Maker; Armourer; Blacksmith; Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; Locksmith; Goldsmith; Potter; Sculptor, Stone breaker; Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); Mason (Rajmistri); Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); Barber; Garland maker; Washerman; Tailor; and Fishing Net Maker. The Yashobhoomi Centre in Dwarka that was inaugurated today is built over a sprawling area of more than 70,000 square metres and includes convention rooms and a main auditorium. It also sports a grand ballroom that can accommodate over 10,000 delegates.

Earlier in the day while on his way to the event venue, PM Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’. After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro. (ANI)

