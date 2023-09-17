Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard conducts International Coastal Clean-up Day 2023 across coastal states and UTs

"The campaign was also dedicated to the ongoing efforts of the Government for the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for mass cleanliness and sanitation campaign, through 'Swachhta Hi Seva'," stated the release. 

Indian Coast Guard conducts International Coastal Clean-up Day 2023 across coastal states and UTs
The Indian Coast Guard conducted International Coastal Clean-up Day  2023 (ICC-2023) across all Coastal States and Union Territories on Sunday. "The International Coastal Clean-up day is held worldwide on the third Saturday of September every year under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) in the South Asian Region," read the Ministry of Defence press release.

"The campaign was also dedicated to the ongoing efforts of the Government for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for mass cleanliness and sanitation campaign, through 'Swachhta Hi Seva'," stated the release. According to the release "This year, Maharashtra witnessed the highest participation of 11,425 volunteers followed by Tamil Nadu which had 5,166 volunteers. Nationwide, a total of 25,245 volunteers participated in the ICC-2023 campaign."

The Indian Coast Guard has been coordinating International Coastal Clean-up Day activity in India since 2006. Various civil agencies, Central and State government organizations, Municipal Corporations, NGOs, fisheries associations, ports, oil agencies and other private enterprises participated in the campaign with zeal.

Huge participation by enthusiastic NCC cadets, NSS, school and college students highlighted the level of awareness among the young generation and their commitment to clean beaches. (ANI)

