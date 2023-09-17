Left Menu

Four persons who robbed couple in their Shahdara flat held: Delhi Police

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with a robbery case in Shahadra district here, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 23:24 IST
Four persons who robbed couple in their Shahdara flat held: Delhi Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with a robbery case in Shahadra district here, police said on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Meena said Deepak, Ashu Balyan, Rajender Kumar, and Rachna were arrested for robbing a couple of Rs 40 lakh and jewellery at gun-point in an area under the jurisdiction of Jagatpuri police station.

"A PCR call was received at Jagatpuri police station on August 11, in which the complainant stated that at around 8:15 am when he came to his house, three persons entered the parking on the ground floor of the house, and aimed a gun at him. The accused persons took him to his flat on the fourth floor," Shahdara DCP said. The senior police officer said that the robbers tied the hands of the complainant and his wife, and robbed Rs 40 lakh and gold Jewelry.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered and an investigation was taken up. During the investigation, police examined the CCTV footage and learned that three persons including one woman came on scooties.

The suspects were zeroed in and later, Deepak, Ashu Balyan, Rajender Kumar, and Rachna were arrested, who confessed to the crime, police added. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

