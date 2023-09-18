Power cuts at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi, Abdullah refineries, exports unaffected - KNPC statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:27 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Monday it was working to restore full production capacity at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries after they lost power on Sunday night.
KNPC said export operations were unaffected after unexpected power cuts at 23:26 local time on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuwait National Petroleum Company
- Mina Abdullah
- Kuwait
- Mina al-Ahmadi
- KNPC
Advertisement