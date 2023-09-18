AAI adds new B-360 type of aircraft into AAI Flight Inspection Fleet

To meet the flying requirement for Flight Calibration of the increased number of Ground Navigational/landing aids installed at airports in India andPBN Procedures validation, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has today added two new B-360 type of aircraft equipped with advanced state-of -the -art Flight Inspection system into the AAI Flight Inspection Fleet. With the induction of these new aircraft in its fleet, AAI will be able to accomplish the timely flight calibration of the Ground Radio Navigational/visual aids at all airports in the country. AAI will also provide necessary support by undertaking flight calibrations in the neighboring countries, which will also lead to generation of revenue.

The induction of two new aircraft into active flight calibration service was flagged off by Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel; General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation & Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Civil Aviation, Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, AAI in a Poojan Ceremony held at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi.

The Flight Inspection Unit of Airports Authority of India is a very critical component in the safety chain of Air Navigation Service provided by Airports Authority of India throughout the Indian airspace. Considering the importance of aviation infrastructures and expanding network of airports in the country, navigational aids are also being set up at all airports for safe flight movements.

On this occasion, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel said, “AAI has inducted two new B-360 type of aircraft equipped with advanced technology into the AAI Flight Inspection Unit’s Fleet. Flight calibration services ensure efficient and safe operation of aircraft by validating various Air Navigation Services Procedures”

These aircraft will be used in Calibrating the Category I, II and III Instrument Landing Systems, DVORs, DME, NDB, Radar, GBAS, PAPI, TACAN etc. They will also be validating the RNP and LPV procedures as also the Instrument Approach Letdown procedures for DVOR/DME and ILS.

Flight Inspection being critical in ensuring the best international standards as set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), needs to keep pace to ensure Indian aviation gets this equipment to function to the strictest parameters. Presently, The FIU of AAI operates One Dornier-228 and One B-350 aircraft for Flight Calibration /Inspection purposes and calibrates the Navigational aids like, Doppler VOR, DME, NDB, Landing aids like Instrument Landing Systems and Precision Approach Path Indicator installed at the numerous airports around the country.

Established in 1959 at Bamrauli, Allahabad known as Prayagraj, FIU was shifted to Safdarjung Airport in 1986. Starting with Dakota aircraft, FIU then moved on to HS748 AVRO and then on to Dornier DO-228 and Beechcraft King Air B350.

(With Inputs from PIB)