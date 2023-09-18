Mines Min Joshi meets Canadian delegation to enhance ties in mining sector

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday held a meeting with a delegation of the Canadian government to enhance bilateral relations in the mining sector.

''Held a meeting with the Premier of the Canadian territory of Yukon, H.E. Ranj Pillai. Deliberated enhancing cooperation in the mining sector, especially mining of critical minerals,'' the coal and mines minister said in a post on X.

Together resolved to strengthen the supply chain of critical minerals between both nations, Joshi added.

According to an official statement, Yukon is the westernmost territory of Canada, which is rich in mineral resources. The leading mineral resources of Yukon are lead, zinc, silver, gold, asbestos, iron and copper.

