Congress spreading 'lies' about VB-G RAM G: Union Min Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday slammed Congress for spreading ''lies'' about Centre's VB-G RAM G that guarantees rural employment.

He said there is no basis behind the allegation that guaranteed jobs in the villages will be snatched and claimed there was ''rampant corruption'' in the erstwhile UPA-era job guarantee programme.

Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Act was recently passed by the Parliament replacing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

Congress has alleged that the new scheme will destroy jobs in rural India and will have a devastating effect on economically weaker section in the villages.

Joshi on Thursday sought to debunk the charge.

''The Congress is lying that the VB- G RAM G will snatch the rural employment. This is a Centrally sponsored scheme. VB-G RAM G is a legislation, an Act passed by the Parliament. Hence, there is no basis to say that it will take away employment. We are going to give 120 days' jobs,'' Joshi, who holds consumer affairs, food and public distribution portfolio, told reporters here.

Under MGNREGA on an average, 50 days' jobs were given. ''MGNREGA was not demand driven but target driven. State governments were not giving any money. There was rampant corruption in MGNREGA and Central grants were being siphoned off. Officials faced action for missing the target,'' Joshi claimed.

According to him, during the UPA regime, under the MGNREGA, Rs 40,000 crore in 2012-13 was sanctioned but the next year, it was only Rs 33,000 crore. ''What's the explanation for reducing the amount. You (Congress) are staging demonstration only to please non-serious and part time politician,'' the Minister alleged.

Joshi said that in 10 years, Rs 8.53 lakh crore was spent. He further said that till 2012-13, 1,660 crore human days of labour was generated which has now gone up to 3,000 crore human days, which shows the NDA government has generated more jobs in rural areas.

He also said that women's participation has increased from 48 per cent to 57 per cent.

''We are upgrading it with a purpose to build good infrastructure in the country and remove corruption in it,'' Joshi asserted.

Citing the CAG 2017 report, he said there were 4.33 lakh fake job cards. The report also said that the MGNREGA has an adverse effect on agriculture.

