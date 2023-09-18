Left Menu

Organisation working for Adivasis demands repeal of Forest Conservation Amendment Act, 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:04 IST
Organisation working for Adivasis demands repeal of Forest Conservation Amendment Act, 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An organisation working for the rights of Dalits and Adivasis on Monday demanded the repealing of the Forest Conservation Amendment Act, 2023, alleging it poses an ''existential threat'' to the lives and livelihoods of indigenous communities of southern and western Odisha.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 26 and by the Rajya Sabha in August.

The bill seeks to exempt land within 100 km of the country's borders from the purview of conservation laws and permit the setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas.

Mulniwasi Samajsevak Sangh held a press conference here and many of its members spoke of the struggles of the Adivasi community and protests that have been taking place for a long time in the eco-sensitive Niyamgiri hills in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts of Odisha.

In a statement later, the group spelt out a slew of demands, including repealing of the Forest Conservation Amendment Act, 2023, alleging that it ''presents an existential threat to lives and livelihoods of indigenous communities of southern and western Odisha''.

They also appealed to students, youth, women, farmers, labour organisations, intellectuals, other activists and political parties to support their demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023