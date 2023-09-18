Left Menu

Germany announces 400 mln euro aid package to Ukraine, but no Taurus yet - Bild

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:59 IST
Germany announces 400 mln euro aid package to Ukraine, but no Taurus yet - Bild
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will send Ukraine additional ammunition, protective vehicles and mine clearance systems as part of a 400 million euros ($427.84 million) new aid package but has not yet made a decision on sending Taurus cruise missiles, the German defence minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Germany would supply various additional ammunition to Ukraine, including mine rockets and plans to send clothing and electricity and heat generators for the coming winter.

"In total, the package will be worth 400 million euros," Pistorius was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

