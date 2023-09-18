Left Menu

HP govt moves resolution in Assembly demanding Centre to declare Himachal disaster as national disaster

The Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu moved the resolution Under rule 102 on the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly for discussion. CM Sukhu urged the opposition MLAs to support the resolution. The discussion on the resolution will continue tomorrow. 

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:03 IST
HP govt moves resolution in Assembly demanding Centre to declare Himachal disaster as national disaster
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Himachal Pradesh on Monday moved a resolution in the state assembly recommending the central government to declare the destructions caused by heavy rains in the state during the monsoon season this year a "national disaster." The Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu moved the resolution Under rule 102 on the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly for discussion. CM Sukhu urged the opposition MLAs to support the resolution. The discussion on the resolution will continue tomorrow.

The Chief Minister also announced in the Assembly that the State government will bring a special relief package for the people who are affected by the natural disasters induced by the heavy rain in the monsoon this year. However, the Opposition BJP staged a walkout after their adjournment motion, moved under Rule 67, seeking an immediate discussion on the monsoon calamity in the state was rejected by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

Speaking to Reporters in Shimla, CM Sukhu slammed the Opposition for "playing politics on the issue of disaster". He termed the Opposition's walkout as an attempt "to grab the news headlines" The chief minister said if any officials have distributed relief compensation to non-deserving people, strict actions will be taken against them. He said that if the Opposition finds any such cases they should bring them to the government's notice.

"If any official or person in the authority has distributed the money or any disaster help to a non-affected person, strict action will be taken against them. We request the Opposition to bring to our notice such cases if they find them. So far no such case has come to our notice," said the Chief Minister. According to state officials, Himachal Pradesh has incurred a loss of Rs. 12000 crores in the rain-induced calamities during the monsoon this year so far.

On the sidelines of the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, CM Sukhu urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the state disaster a national disaster paving for more central funds to the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023