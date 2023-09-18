HP govt moves resolution in Assembly demanding Centre to declare Himachal disaster as national disaster

The Government of Himachal Pradesh on Monday moved a resolution in the state assembly recommending the central government to declare the destructions caused by heavy rains in the state during the monsoon season this year a "national disaster." The Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu moved the resolution Under rule 102 on the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly for discussion. CM Sukhu urged the opposition MLAs to support the resolution. The discussion on the resolution will continue tomorrow.

The Chief Minister also announced in the Assembly that the State government will bring a special relief package for the people who are affected by the natural disasters induced by the heavy rain in the monsoon this year. However, the Opposition BJP staged a walkout after their adjournment motion, moved under Rule 67, seeking an immediate discussion on the monsoon calamity in the state was rejected by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

Speaking to Reporters in Shimla, CM Sukhu slammed the Opposition for "playing politics on the issue of disaster". He termed the Opposition's walkout as an attempt "to grab the news headlines" The chief minister said if any officials have distributed relief compensation to non-deserving people, strict actions will be taken against them. He said that if the Opposition finds any such cases they should bring them to the government's notice.

"If any official or person in the authority has distributed the money or any disaster help to a non-affected person, strict action will be taken against them. We request the Opposition to bring to our notice such cases if they find them. So far no such case has come to our notice," said the Chief Minister. According to state officials, Himachal Pradesh has incurred a loss of Rs. 12000 crores in the rain-induced calamities during the monsoon this year so far.

On the sidelines of the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, CM Sukhu urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the state disaster a national disaster paving for more central funds to the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)