Left Menu

Andhra student delegation takes part in ‘Educate A Child’ seminar at Columbia University

All 10 students in the delegation held discussions with students from various countries like Canada, Uganda, and Kenya, amongst others on varied topics like sustainable development goals, how to be an environment ambassador, and how to elevate the standard of education the world over, said state officials. The discussion was held on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:08 IST
Andhra student delegation takes part in ‘Educate A Child’ seminar at Columbia University
Andhra student delegation takes part in ‘Educate A Child’ seminar at Columbia University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Andhra Pradesh government school students has taken part in the 'Educate A Child' seminar at Columbia University, New York.

All 10 students in the delegation held discussions with students from various countries like Canada, Uganda, and Kenya, amongst others on varied topics like sustainable development goals, how to be an environment ambassador, and how to elevate the standard of education the world over, said state officials. The discussion was held on Sunday.

As part of the group discussions, the Andhra Pradesh delegation highlighted steps taken by the Jagan Reddy Government to transform the education sector back home like improving school infrastructure, providing a balanced and nutritious diet to all students, improving internet connectivity, usage of BYJUS tablets, and the introduction of bilingual textbooks, said the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president

Nigeria's opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president

 Nigeria
2
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India
3
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
4
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023