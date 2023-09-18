Andhra student delegation takes part in ‘Educate A Child’ seminar at Columbia University

A delegation of Andhra Pradesh government school students has taken part in the 'Educate A Child' seminar at Columbia University, New York.

All 10 students in the delegation held discussions with students from various countries like Canada, Uganda, and Kenya, amongst others on varied topics like sustainable development goals, how to be an environment ambassador, and how to elevate the standard of education the world over, said state officials. The discussion was held on Sunday.

As part of the group discussions, the Andhra Pradesh delegation highlighted steps taken by the Jagan Reddy Government to transform the education sector back home like improving school infrastructure, providing a balanced and nutritious diet to all students, improving internet connectivity, usage of BYJUS tablets, and the introduction of bilingual textbooks, said the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)