Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:26 IST
Negotiators for the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood's major studios will resume contract talks on Wednesday to try and end a work stoppage that has disrupted production for more than four months. The WGA, in a note to members on Monday, encouraged its writers to continue picketing outside studio offices until an agreement is reached. "You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible," the union said. The WGA called a work stoppage in May when it could not reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Netflix, Walt Disney Co and other major media companies.

Writers are seeking higher compensation and protections around use of artificial intelligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

