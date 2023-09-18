Declare Himachal rain fury a 'National Disaster': CM Sukhu appeals Centre

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday passed a resolution in the State Assembly to demand from the Union government to announce the Disaster hit Himachal Pradesh as a National Disaster whereas the opposition has brought the adjournment motion under rule 67 for discussion on the disaster situation in the state. Both the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP held Legislative party meetings. A total of seven meetings will be held in the session till September 25.

In the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly which started in Shimla here on Monday, a total of 743 questions were received by the Assembly secretariat in the session. Out of which 70 per cent of questions were related to the disaster. One notice under Rule 62, 2 notices under Rule 101, 9 notices under Rule 130, one notice under Rule 102, and 1 notice under Rule 324 have been received. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to the opposition to bring issues related to disaster and funds from the Union government during the assembly. He also thanked the Congress Working Committee.

"We want the Opposition to bring the issues in the assembly instead of bringing the issues in public and media for headlines. We want the Opposition should also tell us what help has been made by the Union government to disaster-hit state. I also appeal that they should not walk out instead they should grab the opportunity they have to speak in the assembly.," Said the Chief Minister. Sukhu also thanked the Congress working committee for passing a resolution to demand from Union government to announce the Disaster hit Himachal Pradesh as a National Disaster.

"I am thankful to the CWC that they have passed a resolution to take up the matter with the Union government to announce the disaster in Himachal Pradesh as a National Disaster. We have already announced it as a state disaster and hope the union government will announce it as a National Disaster," Sukhu added On being asked about the white paper to be brought by the state government on the financial mismanagement by the previous BJP government, Sukhu said that under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, a committee was constituted and they have submitted a report to the government. He said that the report would be examined and further action would be decided to bring it to the assembly.

The Congress legislators are also happy that the monsoon session would be important to discuss the disaster issue in the state. Kuldeep Singh Rathore Congress legislator who had also demanded a special session of the Assembly on disaster said that it would bring the real picture of the disaster situation in the state. Congress legislators are also demanding the decongestion of the State capital, Shimla. Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the session of Assembly is important and they have taken up the issue with the Chief Minister and also to shift the district hospital to Theog from Shimla. He said this would minimize the rush and also provide health facilities to the people in Theog. He said most of the legislators want the decongestion of Shimla city.

The opposition has brought the adjournment motion under rule 67 for discussion on the disaster situation in the state. "We have manded an adjournment motion under rule 67 in the assembly and we are hopeful that this would be heard as an important issue instead they come up with another resolution in the assembly. We want to take up the serious issue of disaster where over 400 people have died in the state. We expect that we will be heard and time should be given to us to discuss the important issue. We shall also know what has been done by the government on the issue," said Jai Ram Thakur. (ANI)

