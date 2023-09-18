"We hope some great people are born from new Parliament building": Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav

Recalling his three-decades-long memories associated with the old building of Parliament, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday hoped that the new building would produce great leaders who will have the competence of taking the country in the right track. Yadav was speaking during the discussion on the 'Parliamentary journey of 75 years, starting from Samvidhan Sabha-Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' in the Upper House.

He said that laws cannot be framed in the Parliament to create terror among the general public. "The historic building has witnessed many high-level debates. If the people in power, look at every person in the country with suspicion, then work cannot be done, laws are made to stop certain things, laws are not made to terrorize the people of the entire country," he said.

Praising leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani Ji, and Somnath Chatterjee, he said that such laws have never been framed which create terror among the general public. "When common people start fearing laws, it is very dangerous for the country," he added. Recollecting his three-decade-old memory associated with the old Parliament building, Yadav said, "I have been in this Parliament for more than 30 years. Tomorrow we will move to the new building. We will pray to God that among all the new people who come in the new Parliament, some great people are born, who will take the system of the country on the right path."

The two Houses discussed ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’ on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament with Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiating the debate in Lok Sabha. The Special Session will continue till September 22.

Speaking about the Old Parliament Building, the Prime Minister mentioned that it served as the Imperial Legislative Council before India’s independence and was recognised as the Parliament of India post-independence. He pointed out that even though the decision to construct the building was made by foreign rulers, it was the hard work, dedication and money spent by Indians that went towards its development.

In the journey of 75 years, PM Modi said, the House has created the best of the conventions and traditions which has seen the contribution of all and witnessed by all. “We might be shifting to the new building but this building will keep on inspiring the coming generation. As it is a golden chapter of the journey of Indian democracy," he said.

The Prime Minister noted the renewed confidence, achievement and capabilities that are being infused in the first light of the Amrit Kaal, and how the world is discussing India’s and Indians' achievements. “This is a result of the collective effort of our 75 years of Parliamentary history,” he said. The discussion on 75 years of Parliamentary journey was initiated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha.

There was demand in both Houses that the Women’s Reservation Bill should be passed by Parliament. Opposition members also demanded that there should be more sittings of Parliament.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28. (ANI)

