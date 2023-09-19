Left Menu

Japan says it will ensure stable energy supply after US sanctions related to Arctic LNG-2 project

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 07:34 IST
Japan says it will ensure stable energy supply after US sanctions related to Arctic LNG-2 project
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will ensure stable and steady energy supply to the country in the wake of fresh U.S. sanctions related to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project, the top government spokesperson said on Tuesday. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also told reporters that the government was gathering information about the sanctions and its possible impact to Japan.

The Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia's Arctic is operated by Russian company Novatek while Japan's Mitsui & Co and fellow Japanese firm JOGMEC hold a combined 10% stake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023