Japan says it will ensure stable energy supply after US sanctions related to Arctic LNG-2 project
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 07:34 IST
Japan will ensure stable and steady energy supply to the country in the wake of fresh U.S. sanctions related to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project, the top government spokesperson said on Tuesday. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also told reporters that the government was gathering information about the sanctions and its possible impact to Japan.
The Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia's Arctic is operated by Russian company Novatek while Japan's Mitsui & Co and fellow Japanese firm JOGMEC hold a combined 10% stake.
