J-K: Dumper runs over three persons in Ramban 

A dumper en route from Sawalakote to Tanger ran over three persons in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Bahar Din, Omkar Singh and Bhari Lal.

All the victims were residents of Tanger village, officials said, adding that all three died at the scene of the accident. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital in Ramban, the deputy commissioner of police informed.

Further investigation is underway, police added. (ANI)

