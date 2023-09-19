Chhattisgarh: ISRO Chandrayaan-3 mission recreated at Raipur 120-ft Ganesh pandal

ISRO's successful lunar landing mission 'Chandrayaan-3', which made India only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to have done so, has been recreated at Raipur's 120 feet pandal for Ganesh Chaturthi. With the success of 'Chandrayaan-3', India also became the first country to have placed a lander on the moon's hitherto unexplored south pole.

The pandal in Raipur bears a close resemblance to the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft and it will be on public display as the Ganeshotsav celebrations begin on Tuesday. Many prominent Ganesh Utsav committees in the state capital have erected big and elaborately designed pandals on special themes.

The theme-based pandal depicting the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been erected at Kali Bari. The replica of the PSLV rocket at the pandal stands at a height of 120 feet and a width of 70 feet. Thirty artisans roped in from Kolkata worked days and nights to get the theme-based pandal ready on time.

One of the artisans involved in the making of this pandal said thousands of bamboo poles went into erecting the structure and plywood was used as well. The making of the pandal, themed on the 'Chandrayaan-3' mission, took 45 days to be completed.

Another Ganesh pandal themed on Ayodhya's Ram Temple has been put together in Maharashtra's Pune by the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust. The organisers said they worked on the pandal for the past two months and the installation of the idol of Lord Ganesha in it will be presided over by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, an official of the organising committee said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)