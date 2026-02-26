India's Record-Breaking Triumph: Shattering Boundaries in T20
India achieved a record score in their T20 World Cup clash against Zimbabwe, defeating them by 72 runs. Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya's explosive half-centuries assisted India's top order in attaining a score of 256-4. Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett scored 97 not out, yet could not prevent their exit.
In a stunning display of power-packed cricket, India set a record score in the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe. The hosts posted a formidable 256-4, the tournament's highest to date, with Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya leading the charge with electrifying half-centuries.
The batsmen unleashed a barrage of 17 sixes and numerous fours, delighting fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Zimbabwe's bowling lineup wilted under pressure, compounded by their fielders' costly mistakes.
Chasing an uphill target, Zimbabwe reached 184-6. Brian Bennett remained the lone warrior with an unbeaten 97 but his efforts were insufficient to prevent Zimbabwe's elimination from the tournament.
