West Bengal: Fire breaks out in Durgapur Development Authority office

A huge fire broke out in the office of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) in West Bengal, the officials said on Tuesday. According to the Authority officials, the fire has been brought under control and they added that many important documents have been burnt to ashes.

ADDA chairman Tapas Bandopadhyay said that 10-12 fire engines came from Durgapur and adjacent areas to conduct the dousing operations. "The security guards on duty spotted smoke coming out of the office toilet at around 2.10 am on Tuesday and they informed the Durgapur fire department immediately. The fire spread throughout the building in no time and was massive but it was brought under control by about 5.30 am," Bandhopadhyay said.

Durgapur Sub Divisional Magistrate and City Center outpost police also rushed to the spot when the fire was reported, he added. He further said that the exact reason that caused the fire is yet to be ascertained and added that at present it is not possible to estimate the extent of damage caused. (ANI)

