Left Menu

Nuh violence: Court sends Congress MLA Mamman Khan to 14 days of Judicial custody

Nuh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday sent Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Mamman Khan to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with the Nuh violence case.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:00 IST
Nuh violence: Court sends Congress MLA Mamman Khan to 14 days of Judicial custody
Congress MLA Mamman Khan outside the CJM court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nuh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday sent Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Mamman Khan to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with the Nuh violence case. Earlier, Nuh district court on Sunday sent Congress MLA to a further two days of police remand after completion of previous two-day remand.

Mamman Khan's lawyer Tahir Hussain Devla said, "Mamman Khan was presented in the court after 2 days of police remand. Police presented Mamman Khan in four cases. Three more new cases have been imposed on Mamman Khan. In all four new cases, 149,137,148,150 have been imposed on him. He has been produced today in case number 149 after two days of remand. In case number 137, the police had sought a remand of five days, on which the court has given a remand of 2 days to the police." Mamman Khan's lawyer said that Mamman Khan is being implicated in this whole matter under a political conspiracy and Mamman Khan has nothing to do with this whole matter.

MLA Mamman Khan – who was arrested in connection with the recent communal clashes in Nuh and adjoining areas of the state on September 15, was sent to a two-day police remand by the district court. Khan was reported to have been arrested from the house of one of his relatives on the Jaipur-Ajmer road and was brought to Nuh on Friday. Khan, who was arrested by a special investigation team of the Haryana police was produced in a local district court in Nuh later on September 15. The police then sought his custody from the court for interrogation.

Khan was arrested by Haryana police in the early hours of Friday, a day after the state government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had named him as an accused in an FIR in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence. Khan was arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Haryana police. Violence broke out in Nuh during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram. The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court on September 12, seeking protection from arrest while claiming that he was being framed in the case, since he was not present in Nuh the day the violence broke out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023