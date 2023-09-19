Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tread water before central bank decisions, oil rises

Global stocks were little changed on Tuesday while the dollar traded just below its highest in six months as traders avoided big bets ahead of interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan in the coming days. Oil prices continued to push higher, with the international benchmark Brent crude price hitting $95, its highest since November 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:04 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tread water before central bank decisions, oil rises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Global stocks were little changed on Tuesday while the dollar traded just below its highest in six months as traders avoided big bets ahead of interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan in the coming days.

Oil prices continued to push higher, with the international benchmark Brent crude price hitting $95, its highest since November 2022. MSCI's index of global stocks was up just 0.05% after falling 0.24% on Monday. The MSCI Asia index, which excludes Japan, slipped 0.16%.

European stock indexes ticked higher, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.19%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3% while Germany's DAX fell 0.05%. The key event for investors this week is the U.S. Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday, when the central bank is expected to leave borrowing costs on hold at 5.25% to 5.5%.

Traders will be on the lookout for clues about how long the Fed is likely to hold rates around current levels, after a strong run of U.S. data stoked speculation that the bank could strike a tough tone. "The whole debate now has moved from where is the peak for rates to how long do you stay at the peak for," said Duncan MacInnes, investment director at British firm Ruffer.

"Given how the economy continues to surprise with its robustness, given that risk assets in particular have surprised with their robustness, why would you not, if you were in (Fed Chair) Jerome Powell's shoes, indicate how much you mean it." Futures on the U.S. S&P 500 were up 0.09% after the stock index finished a touch higher on Monday. Nasdaq futures were unchanged.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers, was roughly flat at 105.03, just below Thursday's six-month high of 105.43. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries were flat at 4.317% on Tuesday, not far off the 16-year high of 4.366% touched in mid-August.

The Bank of England sets policy on Thursday and is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points to 5.5%, in what many investors believe will be the last increase of the cycle. The Bank of Japan is expected to leave rates on hold in negative territory on Friday, although it too will be scrutinised for clues about the outlook after Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at a move away from ultra-loose policy.

"We don't really think there's going to be any changes here but the communication from the BoJ has been, shall we say, a bit unpredictable," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. Investors and central bankers are contending with a sharp rise in oil prices to their highest levels in around a year as demand has picked up but Saudi Arabia and Russia have limited supply.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose to $95.15 a barrel, the highest since November 2022, and were last up 0.59% at $94.99. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1.28% to $92.65 after also touching the highest since last November.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.87% under the weight of big losses for chip-related stocks including Tokyo Electron . Japanese markets were closed Monday, when Asian tech stocks were sold off following a Reuters report that TSMC had asked its major vendors to delay deliveries.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023