LG approves BA, BBA LLB admissions on vacant seats in GGSIPU, slams Delhi govt for 5-year delay

Notably, Delhi LG VK Saxena is the Chancellor of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:21 IST
LG approves BA, BBA LLB admissions on vacant seats in GGSIPU, slams Delhi govt for 5-year delay
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the admission of students of BA. LLB and BBA. LLB for remaining vacant seats in the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), pointing out a delay of around five years on the part of the Delhi government in the admission process, officials at the LG office said on Tuesday. The admission of students has been approved by the LG on the basis of aggregate score of CUET in three subjects--English, legal studies and general test against the remaining vacant seats after exhausting the complete merit list of CLAT (UG) with effect from academic session 2023-24, in the five-year integrated law programmes of the university, the official added.

Notably, Delhi LG VK Saxena is the Chancellor of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). While noting on the file addressed to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the LG expressed his concern that approval from him has been sought much after the commencement of academic session 2023-24, thereby causing 'unnecessary harassment' to aspiring students of these much sought after professional programs, the statement from the LG office said.

"Keeping in view the larger interests of the students, the LG approved the admission procedure, observing with concern, that the proposal for regulating admission in BA, LL.B/BBA LL.B Programme in GGSIPU for the academic session 2023-24, has been submitted in the month of September, causing inordinate delay in filling up the vacant seats in these courses," it said. The LG in his note advised to ensure the timely processing of such proposals, if any, in future, to avoid unnecessary delays and for the timely commencement of academic activities.

The LG further directed to process future proposals related to the regulation of admissions procedure through the Admission Regulatory Committee, in terms of the provisions of Delhi Professionals Colleges Or Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee, Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Non-Exploitative Fee and other measures to ensure Equity and Excellence) Act, 2007. Under the provision of Section 4 of the Act, an Admission Regulatory Commission has been notified on April 13 this year with the approval of Delhi LG. It has been provided in this Section that the Admission Regulatory Committee shall regulate the procedure of admission in institutions and suggest guidelines to the Government, to ensure a fair, transparent, merit-based and non-exploitative procedure to be adopted by the government under the provisions of this Act.

"However, the proposal at hand was not routed through the Admission Regulatory Commission," the statement of the LG office added. Earlier, GGSIPU had submitted that the University has been admitting students in the above course on the basis of CLAT (UG) till 2022-23. However, over the years, it has been seen that some seats remain vacant leading to the wastage of precious academic programmes.

It further said that the Board of Management of GGSIPU has resolved to recommend the GNCTD for the issue of notification permitting GGSIPU to admit students on the basis of aggregate score of CUET in three subjects (English, Legal Studies and General Test) against the remaining vacant seats after exhausting the complete merit list of CLAT (UG) with effect from the academic session 2023-24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

