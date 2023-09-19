Russian court sends U.S. reporter Gershkovich's appeal against detention back to lower court
A Russian court on Tuesday declined to hear U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's latest appeal against his pre-trial detention in Moscow on spying charges, sending it back to a lower court because of procedural violations, the state news agency RIA reported.
