Tripura CM launches special health drive Mukhyamantri Susthyo Shoishab, Sustho Koishore Abhiyan 5.0

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the state-level special health drive, "Mukhyamantri Susthyo Shoishab, Sustho Koishore Abhiyan" (MSSSKA 5.0) at Sachin Debbarman Auditorium of Belonia in South Tripura district on Tuesday. "Our government has been working with‌ the utmost importance to ensure good health of the new generation. Today launched the state-level special health drive- "Mukhyamantri Susthyo Shoishab, Sustho Koishore Abhiyan" (MSSSKA 5.0) at Sachin Debbarman Auditorium of Belonia in South Tripura district," the Tripura Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

On the coverage of the special health drive, Manik Saha added, "This drive will cover 11.11 lakh children and adolescents between the age groups 0-19 years from 19th Sept to 3rd Oct, 2023." Earlier last week, a blood donation camp was organised at the Agartala Government Medical College in the state capital following an appeal by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Members from religious, social, and political organizations came forward to donate blood. The blood donation camp was organised at the well-known hospital of the state where a significant number of blood units are expected to be received. (ANI)

