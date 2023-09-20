Cuba calls for ‘a new and more just global contract’
UN News | Updated: 20-09-2023 01:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 01:01 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea says it's making efforts to transfer Iran's frozen funds
South Korean President to embark on Indonesia, India visit to attend ASEAN, G20 Summits
North Korea, Russia to meet in Moscow to actively advance arms negotiations: US
South Korea's Yoon to push for stronger response to North Korea at ASEAN
EXPLAINER-Why North Korea's Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia