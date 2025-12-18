Left Menu

South Korean Police Chief Dismissed Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korea's Constitutional Court removed police chief Cho Ji-ho for deploying officers during ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition. Cho interfered with legislative functions, aiding Yoon's efforts to sustain power. This pivotal action highlights the Constitutional Court's significant role in maintaining democratic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:18 IST
South Korean Police Chief Dismissed Amid Martial Law Controversy
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a definitive ruling, South Korea's Constitutional Court removed the impeached police chief, Cho Ji-ho, for his involvement in enforcing ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law. The court cited Cho's active role in disrupting legislative activities by deploying police forces to block lawmakers from a crucial vote.

Cho's actions were deemed detrimental to the independence of the National Election Commission as he assisted in the military's forceful takeover on unfounded election fraud claims. Despite his impeachment and arrest for supporting a rebellion, he was granted bail due to health reasons.

This unprecedented dismissal underscores the importance of upholding constitutional principles amidst political turmoil, with the court taking a firm stance against those who follow unlawful orders. The situation further highlighted the resilience of lawmakers, who managed to annul Yoon's decree despite heavy military and police presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025