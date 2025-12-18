South Korean Police Chief Dismissed Amid Martial Law Controversy

In a definitive ruling, South Korea's Constitutional Court removed the impeached police chief, Cho Ji-ho, for his involvement in enforcing ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law. The court cited Cho's active role in disrupting legislative activities by deploying police forces to block lawmakers from a crucial vote.

Cho's actions were deemed detrimental to the independence of the National Election Commission as he assisted in the military's forceful takeover on unfounded election fraud claims. Despite his impeachment and arrest for supporting a rebellion, he was granted bail due to health reasons.

This unprecedented dismissal underscores the importance of upholding constitutional principles amidst political turmoil, with the court taking a firm stance against those who follow unlawful orders. The situation further highlighted the resilience of lawmakers, who managed to annul Yoon's decree despite heavy military and police presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)