Klaviyo prices IPO above range to raise $576 mln-sources

Marketing automation company Klaviyo Inc priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday above its indicated price range to raise $576 million, according to people familiar with the matter. Klaviyo priced 19.2 million shares at $30 apiece, the sources said. The company revised its indicated IPO price range from $25-27 per share to $27-$29 per share on Monday.

Klaviyo prices IPO above range to raise $576 mln-sources
Marketing automation company Klaviyo Inc priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday above its indicated price range to raise $576 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Klaviyo priced 19.2 million shares at $30 apiece, the sources said. The company revised its indicated IPO price range from $25-27 per share to $27-$29 per share on Monday. At $30 per share, Klaviyo is worth about $9.2 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Klaviyo declined to comment.

