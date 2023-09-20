Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results of talks to support peace process in Yemen
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-09-2023 06:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 06:23 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia welcomes the positive results of discussions to support the peace process in Yemen, the kingdom's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Houthi negotiators left Riyadh on Tuesday after a five-day round of talks with Saudi officials on a potential agreement paving the way to an end to the eight-year-old conflict in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Riyadh
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi
- Yemen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia expects 10-12 mln visitors during Riyadh Season 2023 -Asharq News
Houthi envoys heading to Riyadh for ceasefire talks with Saudis - sources
Soccer-Neymar makes debut as Al-Hilal hand Al-Riyadh 6-1 thrashing
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Neymar makes debut as Al-Hilal hand Al-Riyadh 6-1 thrashing; Golf-Ryder Cup rookie Aberg shares lead at BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy just makes cut and more
Houthis leave Riyadh after talks with Saudis, some progress reported -sources