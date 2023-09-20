Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results of talks to support peace process in Yemen

Saudi Arabia welcomes the positive results of discussions to support the peace process in Yemen, the kingdom's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Houthi negotiators left Riyadh on Tuesday after a five-day round of talks with Saudi officials on a potential agreement paving the way to an end to the eight-year-old conflict in Yemen.

