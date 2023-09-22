Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Speaker to get Ramesh Bidhuri incident examined by Privileges Committee

Condemning the use of unparliamentary language by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali, Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the Speaker to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and take punitive action against him. "Considering the circumstances and the brazen violation of all norms and rules relating to the functioning of the House, it would only be appropriate to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and punitive action taken against the errant Member, Ramesh Bidhuri," Adhir Ranjan wrote in a letter to the Speaker on Friday.

The senior Congress leader said that though he was warned by the Speaker and got his words expunged, the utterances of the Member have been all over the media which reflects poorly on the Parliament and its sanctity. "Although you have warned the Member, Ramesh Bidhuri and expunged the uncouth words...that were used by him against Danish Ali, the utterances of the Member are all over the Media. This, you will surely agree, reflects poorly on the Parliament and its sanctity. The incident also reflects the mindset against the Opposition and the minority community," Adhir Ranjan wrote.

Adhir Ranjan said that such words have never been used against a Member of a minority community, that too, in the presence of the Speaker. "Never in the history of Parliament have such words been used against a Member of a minority community, and that too in the presence of the Hon'ble Speaker," he wrote.

The Congress MP further added that such an "unsavoury incident" took place during the Special Session of the Parliament and during the discussion on 'Mission Chandrayan III'. "What is even more regrettable is the fact that this unprecedented, unfortunate and unsavoury incident has happened during the Special Session of the Parliament, that has been convened to commemorate 75 years of its history and that too, during the course of the discussion to mark the success of 'Mission Chandrayan III'," he said.

Asking the Speaker to intervene, Chowdhury said, "Looking forward towards your kind intervention for ensuring that the sanctity of Parliament is preserved and decorum continues to be maintained by the Members in their conduct." The BJP has issued a show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali, sources said. Bidhuri's communally insensitive remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Opposition leaders came down heavily over Bidhuri’s remarks against BSP leader Danish Ali in Lok Sabha on Thursday and sought strict action against him. (ANI)

