China has evil designs for northeastern states: Assam Deputy Speaker Momin

Condemning the denial of regular visas to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin said that China has an "evil design" for northeastern states on Friday. "It is a well-known fact that China is always trying against India. China has an evil design for these northeast states. Now this time they are...(denying) visas to Arunachal Pradesh just to humiliate India," Numal Momin said speaking to ANI.

The Assam Deputy Speaker said that Chinese designs will not succeed because Arunachal Pradesh is an "integral part" of India. "Arunachal Pradesh is very much an integral part of India. At any cost, it will remain with India and the people of north east India are always with Arunachal Pradesh. So any evil design of China will not succeed," Numal Momin said.

Expressing confidence in the Narendra Modi government to deal with such Chinese threats, the Speaker said, "...Our government, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has the capacity to defy such type of evil design from China". Two of the Wushu players hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu who were approved to take part by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Organising Committee were unable to download their accreditation cards - which act as visas to enter China. The third athlete Nyeman Wangsu, who managed to download her accreditation, was informed that she would not be allowed to travel beyond Hong Kong.

The three athletes from Arunachal were to take part in individual events of Wushu which gets underway on Sunday. Reacting to this, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is cancelling his visit to the games as a mark of protest.

"As a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interest," the MEA spokesperson said. The MEA spokesperson added that India rejects this treatment of its players by Chinese Authorities. "Government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China" he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who is also an MP from Arunachal criticised the Chinese decision to deny the athletes regular visas. "This violates both the spirit of Sports and also the Rules governing the conduct of Asian Games, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states," said Rijiju. "Arunachal Pradesh is not a disputed territory but an inalienable part of India. Entire people of Arunachal Pradesh resolutely oppose any illegal claim of China on its land and people. International Olympic Committee should reign in China's illegitimate action" he added in a post on X. (ANI)

