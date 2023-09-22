Revised ex-gratia relief rates for train accidents and untoward incidents

The Ministry of Railways has announced revisions to the ex-gratia relief amounts for individuals affected by train accidents, untoward incidents and manned level crossing gate accidents. This decision is part of the government's ongoing efforts to provide support to those affected by railway-related mishaps.

The revised ex-gratia relief rates have been updated for various categories of incidents. In cases of Train Accidents, as defined under Section 124 of the Railways Act, 1989, the revised rates are - Rs 5,00,000 in the event of death, Rs 2,50,000 for grievous injury, and Rs 50,000 for simple injury, read the Ministry of Railways press release. For Untoward Incidents, as defined under Section 124-A of the Railways Act, 1989, the revised rates include Rs 1,50,000 for death, Rs 50,000 for grievous injury, and Rs 5,000 for simple injury.

Additionally, for Accidents at Manned Level Crossings, attributed to the Railway's prima facie liability, the revised rates are Rs 5,00,000 in the event of death, Rs 2,50,000 for grievous injury, and Rs 50,000 for simple injury. These updated ex-gratia relief rates aim to provide appropriate compensation for individuals affected by such incidents, ensuring fair and consistent support, the release said.

There is an additional ex-gratia relief in case of hospitalisation of grievously injured passengers beyond 30 days, it said. For Train Accidents, Rs 3,000 per day will be released at the end of every 10-day period or the date of discharge, whichever is earlier.

For Untoward Incidents, Rs 1,500 per day will be released under similar conditions for up to six months of hospitalization, followed by Rs 750 per day for the next five months. The ex-gratia relief is exclusively for passengers who are grievously injured in train accidents or untoward incidents as defined under Section 123, read with Section 124/124-A, of the Railways Act, 1989, read the press release.

The maximum immediate relief paid in cash for initial expenses is up to Rs 50,000, with the remaining amount to be paid by Account Payee Cheque/RTGS/NEFT/Any other online payment mode. The entire ex-gratia/enhanced ex-gratia amount may be disbursed through these modes if deemed appropriate, read the press release.

It's important to note that no ex-gratia relief will be provided to road users in case of accidents at Unmanned Level Crossings, trespassers, or persons electrocuted by Over Head Equipment (OHE). However, in cases of train accidents and untoward incidents, the ex-gratia payments will not be considered when calculating the final claim for compensation.

Ex-gratia payments will also be made to railway servants killed or injured by a moving train while performing their duty, it said. This includes situations like gang men working on tracks accidentally run over by a moving train. Payments will be sanctioned/arranged preferably on the spot by a Senior Scale Officer nominated by the General Manager, ensuring immediate medical attention to injured persons, it said. (ANI)

