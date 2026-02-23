Connecting African Trade: Uganda's Strategic Railway Ambitions

Uganda is advancing its strategic infrastructure ambitions by planning to extend its new railway line to link up with Tanzania's under-construction network. The connection aims to open a new export route for valuable minerals like gold, copper, and iron ore via Tanzania's port of Dar es Salaam, as revealed by a government document obtained by Reuters.

Previously undisclosed, the plan will connect the regions through Uganda's south and southwest, terminating at Mpondwe on the Democratic Republic of Congo border. This move may diversify Uganda's export avenues, presently reliant on Kenya's port of Mombasa, and streamline transportation costs.

The African Development Bank is considering a proposal to fund the project's preparatory activities, with potential financial involvement hinging on future feasibility studies. Ugandan officials have yet to comment, but the project could later extend into Democratic Republic of Congo, broadening its regional impact.