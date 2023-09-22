Wait for decision of highest court: Punjab Governor to CM on Rural Development Fund

In response to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's letter asking for his intervention to raise the Rural Development Fund issue with the Prime Minister, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Friday that the matter is sub judice. "I have learnt from the media reports that you (CM Mann) have already approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India before approaching me. It would be appropriate to wait for the decision of the highest court before anything is done on this issue," the Punjab Governor said in a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday.

The Governor further asked the Punjab Chief Minister to provide details of the utilisation of Rs 50,000 crore by which the debt of the state rose during Mann's regime so that he could convince the Prime Minister that the money had been "properly utilized". "Further, I have learnt that the debt of the Punjab rose by about Rs 50,000 crore during your regime. Details of utilisation of this huge amount may be furnished to me so that I will be able to convince the Prime Minister that money has been properly utilized," Purohit said.

The Punjab Governor, however, added that he is "duty bound to serve the people of Punjab." Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had written a letter to the Punjab Governor asking him to raise the issue of Rural Development Fund pending with the central government with the Prime Minister of India. The Chief Minister said that about Rs 5,637 crore of Punjab's Rural Development Fund has not been released by the central government. (ANI)

