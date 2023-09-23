At critical moment for peacekeeping in Africa, Ghana steps up to host key summit
UN News | Updated: 23-09-2023 02:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 02:19 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
States, UTs collected Rs 2 lakh cr in FY23 from real estate sector: Report
Govt rolls out 3rd phase of mandatory gold hallmarking in 55 new districts in 17 states/UT
Government rolls out 3rd phase of mandatory gold hallmarking in 55 new districts in 17 states/UT: Statement.
DCGI asks states to keep vigil on sale of falsified versions of 2 drugs following WHO alerts
Ukraine conflict: G20 declaration calls on all states to uphold principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty