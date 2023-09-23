Left Menu

Delhi: International mobile phone theft syndicate busted, three held 

112 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the police added. 

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:44 IST
Delhi: International mobile phone theft syndicate busted, three held 
International mobile phone theft syndicate busted in Delhi with the arrest of three accused. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the arrest of three accused, Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an international mobile phone theft syndicate. 112 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the police added.

According to the police, two of the accused are natives of South Delhi while the other one belongs to West Bengal. "Around 2,240 stolen smartphones worth Rs 4.5 crore were sent to Bangladesh via West Bengal," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Delhi.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Tuesday, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police has arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 1.541 kg of heroin from his possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023