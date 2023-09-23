Delhi: International mobile phone theft syndicate busted, three held 

With the arrest of three accused, Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an international mobile phone theft syndicate. 112 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the police added.

According to the police, two of the accused are natives of South Delhi while the other one belongs to West Bengal. "Around 2,240 stolen smartphones worth Rs 4.5 crore were sent to Bangladesh via West Bengal," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Delhi.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Tuesday, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police has arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 1.541 kg of heroin from his possession. (ANI)

