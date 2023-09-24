Left Menu

Scuffle breaks out at Delhi store over iPhone 15

The video showed several customers pulling punches at the store employees and tearing off an individual's clothes.

Snapshot from viral video (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A video of scuffle that broke out between customers and employees at a retail store in Kamla Nagar on Friday has taken the internet by storm. The video showed several customers pulling punches at the store employees and tearing off an individual's clothes.

The customer was apparently enraged as the sales personnel allegedly refused to sell an iPhone 15 model to him. The incident took place on Friday as all iPhone enthusiasts across the country were excited to see the newly launched model that hit the shelves on that very day. The Delhi Police has taken legal action against the customers involved in the brawl. Action has been taken against them under CRPC 107/151.

Long queues of people were seen outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store on Friday. People were also seen standing outside the Apple Store at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

