Tripura: BSF detains 3 Rohingya minors attempting illegal infiltration

The Border Security Force (BSF) has detained three Rohingya minors while they were attempting to infiltrate illegally into the Indian territory, officials said on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 06:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 06:37 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) has detained three Rohingya minors while they were attempting to infiltrate illegally into the Indian territory, officials said on Saturday. According to the BSF, the apprehension took place in the Konaban Harihar Dola area.

Among the detained individuals, one is 14 years old, and the other two are 12 years old. According to sources within the BSF, the detained Rohingya minors are believed to have been in contact with human traffickers based in Bangladesh.

"The trafficking ring is allegedly involved in promoting Rohingya girls abroad, with the help of local networks operating in several border areas, including Kamalasagar, Miapara, Hariardola, and Matinagar," they said. The BSF handed the detained Rohingya minors to the Madhupur police station on Saturday afternoon.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the extent of the involvement of the detained minors and gather more information about the human trafficking network operating in the region. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

