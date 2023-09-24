Three new criminal law bills don’t have colonial imprint but have flavour of Indian soil: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday addressed legal professionals during 'International Lawyers Conference 2023' held in Delhi and said India's criminal justice system was imprinted with colonial laws. The three new laws do not have a colonial imprint but have the flavour of Indian soil, Shah said. The focus of these three laws is to protect the constitutional and human rights of the citizens as well as their own, he said.

Three new laws are coming into the criminal justice system and are coming after almost 160 years with a completely new approach and new system. Along with the new initiative, three initiatives have also been taken by the government to create a law-friendly ecosystem. The basic objective of the old laws was to strengthen British rule and to punish, not to do justice. The purpose of these three new laws is to provide justice, not punishment. Here is one step in delivering penal justice, said Shah.

On new criminal law provisions, Shah said, "Many changes have been made in the new laws to promote technology. The definition of documents has been greatly expanded, legal recognition has been given to electronic and digital records, messages available on digital devices have been recognized, and summons will also be considered valid in all types of electronic modes, from SMS to email." Further talking about changes being made in some of the laws, Shah stressed that no law is ultimate and changes need to be made for better implementation of laws.

"Whether it is GST or Insolvency Act, the changes being made in these are because of the errors faced after their implementation. It is important for any government or a law-making agency to admit that any law is not in its final form. Changes should be made according to the issues which come up over time after their implementation because the goal of making a law is to establish a smooth system, not to establish the supremacy of the lawmakers," said Shah. The Union Home Minister also said, "The purpose of making laws is to create a smooth system, not to establish the supremacy of the lawmakers. Therefore, the changes taking place in these laws are making them more relevant."

During the event organised by Bar Council of India, for the first time Vidhi Ratn Award was also given to five legal luminaries including former Attorney General Late Soli Sorabjee, Senior Advocate K Parasaran, Senior Advocate KK Venupal, Senior Advocate Fali Nariman and Late Ram Jethmalani by the Union Home Minister in the presence of Supreme Court Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjev Khanna and PS Narsimha. Bar Council of India has organized the International Lawyers Conference 2023 in association with the Law Society of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

It was a mega event that aimed to pave the way for introspective discourse and constructive dialogue on multiple issues concerning bar, bench and legal professions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)