Central Public Sector Enterprises Roundtable to be held on Sept 25-26

A series of discussions on issues such as Administrative Mechanism for Resolution of Commercial Disputes (AMRCD), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be held during the Roundtable.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 20:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is organising a 'CPSEs Roundtable and Exhibition 2023' on September 25-26 in New Delhi with the support of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and in association with SCOPE. Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad will preside over as Chief Guest in the inaugural of the Roundtable and exhibition, a press release from the Ministry of Finance read.

A series of discussions on issues such as Administrative Mechanism for Resolution of Commercial Disputes (AMRCD), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be held during the Roundtable. Senior Officials of CPSEs, implementing agencies, stakeholder Ministries and representatives from Aspirational Districts will attend the events, the release said.

The Roundtable is being conducted to forge stakeholder discussions to improve social commitment, dispute resolutions and enhance the performance of CPSEs. During the Roundtable, an exhibition titled 'CSR Story: CPSEs and Implementing Agencies' will also be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The exhibition will showcase the contributions of CPSEs through their CSR activities towards strengthening public health, nutrition, education, sports and others. The exhibition will be open to the public from September 25-26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

