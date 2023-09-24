Himachal Pradesh: Students of Loreto Convent Tara Hall donate to disaster relief fund

Students of Loreto Convent Tara Hall donated to 'Aapda Rahat Kosh', which aims to provide disaster relief and support to the people affected by the monsoon fury in the state, an official statement said on Sunday. Two students of the Loreto Convent Tara Hall in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, Aahana Verma and Jiya Verma donated Rs 10,229 and Rs 9,806 respectively by presenting their 'Gullaks' to State Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the statement read.

"It is a matter of happiness that the children are also sharing their responsibility for this noble cause by making contributions to mitigate the sufferings of the disaster affected people serving as an inspiring example of solidarity and compassion", CM Sukhu said. It is worth mentioning that Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a catastrophe this year with the monsoon causing a massive infrastructural damage and claiming several lives.

According to officials, the current monsoon season has claimed the lives of 400 individuals in rain-related incidents and caused damage to more than 13,000 houses. Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to multiple landslides and cloudbursts in several places.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding the Union government to declare destruction caused by recent heavy rains in the state as a "national disaster." Earlier on September 18, the Himachal Pradesh government moved a resolution in the state assembly recommending the central government to declare the destructions caused by heavy rains in the state during the monsoon season this year a "national disaster."

According to state officials, Himachal Pradesh has incurred a loss of Rs. 12000 crores in the rain-induced calamities during the monsoon this year so far. (ANI)

