UP: Transfer notice issued to police officials ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election

In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday issued a transfer notice to various police personnel of the state. The notice issued from the office of Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters, Lucknow said that the police officials who have completed 3 years of service in the same district will get transferred.

"The officials who were appointed in the assembly constituency before May 31, 2022, will also be transferred," the notice added. According to the official notice, the police personnel whose retirement date is till May 31, 2024, will not get transferred, nor they'll get the duty for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The police officials who are appointed to the post of Inspector and sub-inspector will also be transferred," the notice read further. The next Indian general election in India is scheduled to be held in 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019. In the 2019, general election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed the union government, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister. (ANI)

