Left Menu

UP: Transfer notice issued to police officials ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election

The notice issued from the office of Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters, Lucknow said that the police officials who have completed 3 years of service in the same district will get transferred.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:36 IST
UP: Transfer notice issued to police officials ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday issued a transfer notice to various police personnel of the state. The notice issued from the office of Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters, Lucknow said that the police officials who have completed 3 years of service in the same district will get transferred.

"The officials who were appointed in the assembly constituency before May 31, 2022, will also be transferred," the notice added. According to the official notice, the police personnel whose retirement date is till May 31, 2024, will not get transferred, nor they'll get the duty for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The police officials who are appointed to the post of Inspector and sub-inspector will also be transferred," the notice read further. The next Indian general election in India is scheduled to be held in 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019. In the 2019, general election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed the union government, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023