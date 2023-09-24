EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with global counterparts on sidelines of UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Armenia on the sidelines of the high-level UN General Assembly session here.

''A real pleasure to meet with Secretary of Foreign Affairs @aliciabarcena of Mexico... this morning in New York. Discussed taking forward our Privileged Partnership focusing on business, science & technology, education, economy and traditional medicine. Also exchanged views on the reforming multilateralism and our work together in G20,” he said in a post on X.

He also met Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic and discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy.

Jaishankar also met with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and appreciated his sharing assessment of the current situation in the Caucuses.

''Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship,'' the minister said in a post on X.

On Saturday, Jaishankar called on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and discussed with him the progress of the bilateral development partnership and the situation in Myanmar.

The two leaders met on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session here.

''Pleased to call on Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed the progress of our development partnership,'' Jaishankar posted on X.

''Noted as well our expanding defence and cultural cooperation. Exchanged views on Myanmar,'' he said.

Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Cyprus and Uganda on Saturday.

He began a nine-day visit to the US on Friday, primarily to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and to host a special event on Global South. He would also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings in New York.

Following the completion of the 78th UNGA-related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington DC from September 27 to 30 for bilateral meetings with his American interlocutors.

