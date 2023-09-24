Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS arrests 3 in Thane for making ration cards for Bangladeshi citizens 

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three people from Bhiwandi area in Thane district for allegedly making ration cards for Bangladeshi citizens using fake documents, police said on Sunday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three people from the Bhiwandi area in Thane district for allegedly making ration cards for Bangladeshi citizens using fake documents, police said on Sunday. An ATS officer said that they had received information that some people were making fake ration cards in the Thane area, after which the Thane unit of Maharashtra ATS laid down a trap and arrested three people.

According to the police, the accused used to offer fake ration cards to Bangladeshi citizens by charging Rs 8,000. A case has been registered in this matter at Nizampura Police Station in Thane and further investigation and action are being taken by the local Police. The arrested accused have been identified as ration card agents Irfan Ali Ansari and Sanjay Bodhe and ration shop owner Naushad Rai Ahmed Sheikh.

Further probe into the racket is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

