US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on lingering concerns over elevated rates

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Monday as worries over interest rates staying higher for longer kept the 10-year Treasury yield buoyant, while investors awaited economic data and Federal Reserve policymakers' remarks throughout the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.25 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,907.59. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.44 points, or 0.22%, at 4,310.62, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.27 points, or 0.30%, to 13,172.54 at the opening bell.

