Left Menu

Mandaviya to launch national policy on R&D in Pharma Med-Tech sector

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India will launch the National Policy on Research and Development and Innovation in Pharma-MedTech Sector in India and Scheme for promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector, said an official statement on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:05 IST
Mandaviya to launch national policy on R&D in Pharma Med-Tech sector
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Minister of Health and Family Welfare will launch the National Policy on Research and Development and Innovation in Pharma-MedTech Sector in India and Scheme for promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector, said an official statement on Monday. The National Policy on Research and Development in the Pharma-MedTech Sector in India can potentially help in growing the sector to USD 120-130 Billion over the next decade, increasing its contribution to the GDP by about 100 basis points. The policy aims to encourage R&D in pharmaceuticals, including traditional medicines and phytopharmaceuticals and medical devices, added the statement.

The policy acknowledged the need for greater emphasis on encouraging R&D, through indigenously developed cutting-edge products and technologies upon three focus areas, namely, strengthening the regulatory framework, incentivising investments in innovation and creating a facilitatory ecosystem for Innovation, as mentioned in the official statement. The event will have the presence of  Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers and Renewable Energy and Dr V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog. The event will be organised by Department of Pharmaceuticals tomorrow at India International Centre, added the statement.

Apart from that event will see active participation from other dignitaries, including policymakers, experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, think tanks, industry and media, read the official statement further. This gathering aims to highlight India's drug and pharmaceutical export trend, India's category-wise export share, the preamble, need for the policy, its objectives, focus areas of the objectives and monitoring and evaluation mechanism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023