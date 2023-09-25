Left Menu

Two illegal bungalows in Thane's Yeoor demolished by civic body

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:26 IST
Two illegal bungalows in Thane's Yeoor demolished by civic body
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two illegal bungalows in Yeoor forest in Thane were razed on Monday, a civic official said.

The Upalokayukta had recently asked the Thane Municipal Corporation for a report on action taken against such illegal bungalows in the eco-sensitive zone.

''Two bungalows have been demolished, five more will be razed in order to comply with the Upalokayukta's order,'' Assistant Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Kolhe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023