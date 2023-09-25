Two illegal bungalows in Thane's Yeoor demolished by civic body

Two illegal bungalows in Yeoor forest in Thane were razed on Monday, a civic official said.

The Upalokayukta had recently asked the Thane Municipal Corporation for a report on action taken against such illegal bungalows in the eco-sensitive zone.

''Two bungalows have been demolished, five more will be razed in order to comply with the Upalokayukta's order,'' Assistant Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Kolhe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)