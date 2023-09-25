BMC deploys 10k staffers, 746 lifeguards, 48 motorboats, sets up control rooms for Anant Chaturdashi immersions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will deploy 10,000 staffers and set up 71 control rooms in the metropolis for immersion of idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of Ganesh festivities, an official said on Monday.

There are 198 artificial and 69 natural immersion spots that will be used for the process, a BMC release said.

As many as 468 steel plates have been put at 'chowpatties' (beaches) so that the vehicles carrying Ganapati idols do not get stuck in the sand, while 46 German rafts have been deployed for immersion of larger idols, it said.

''To ensure safety, 764 lifeguards and 48 motorboats have been deployed at the immersion sites. For collection of floral offerings and other waste, 150 nirmalya kalash (waste collection bins) with 282 vehicles have been arranged,'' it said.

''For efficient coordination among various departments of BMC, 188 control rooms have been set up at the administrative wards levels. Additionally, 60 inspection towers have been erected for safety. Alongside, trained personnel and fire-fighting vehicles have been stationed at the immersion points to handle emergencies,'' the release added.

The BMC said 68 'welcome posts' have been established at various locations and 75 first aid centres as well as 61 mobile clinics have been readied.

In collaboration with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), approximately 1,083 floodlights and 27 searchlights have been installed for effective illumination at the immersion points, the release said.

The release also said 121 changing rooms have been set up for citizens participating in immersion.

''Citizens have been told to avoid entering the sea while immersing idols and seek assistance from trained personnel. They must stay away from dark or secluded areas during the immersion. They must not spread rumours or believe in unverified information,'' an official said.

