Dalit women beaten and stripped naked in Bihar, no arrests yet

Three days after a Dalit women beaten up and stripped naked in Khusrupur area of Bihar, the police have yet to arrest the accused. Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra said "Our team is trying to arrest the accused. According to local witnesses, the woman and her husband had borrowed some money from the accused. There was a dispute over it, and an incident of violence occurred. As per the local witnesses, the allegations of disrobing and other allegations have not been confirmed yet" he said.

"The investigations are in their initial stages. We have submitted a proposal to the district welfare officer to give compensation to the woman. The woman is being given medical treatment. Whatever facts come up, we will do further investigation into them. The evidence of urination has not been confirmed yet. The local witnesses, too, have not confirmed this. They have confirmed the incident of a woman being beaten up. We will arrest the accused soon" the SSP added. According to the police, the women and her husband had borrowed Rs 1500 from a money lender. After repaying the whole amount, the lender demanded for interest on the loan.

Upon, refusing to pay the same, money lender and his son assaulted the women and stripped her naked, the victim alleged in her complaint. It was alleged by the women also that the son of the money lender had urinated on her too.

The women sustained serious injuries and is getting treatment in the hospital, police added. The incident occured on September 23. However, the police said that the accused people are still absconding and police are raiding the possible locations in the case.

Patna SP Syed Imran Masood said, "An incident has come to light in which a woman belonging to SC has been beaten up, under Khusrupur police station limits. The incident took place yesterday night. As soon as we got the information, we registered an FIR, and raids are underway. The accused is absconding. We are raiding all the possible locations of the accused." "As per the information till now, there has been some dispute between the two sides over money, due to which the accused has beaten up the woman. In the FIR, the woman has also alleged that she was stripped and urinated on by the accused. As per the investigation till now, a dispute over money and a woman being beaten up is confirmed. We are investigating the rest of the allegations. Further probe is underway" the SP added. (ANI)

