Massive Cyber Fraud Unveiled in Gujarat: 9 Arrested, Rs 1500 Crore Involved

Authorities in Gujarat have exposed a massive Rs 1500 crore cyber fraud operation, resulting in the arrest of three individuals from Rajkot district. With this development, the total number of arrests has reached nine.

According to Vijay Gurjar, Superintendent of Police of Rajkot (Rural), Adiluddin Mohammed of Telangana was apprehended on Wednesday. He was a pivotal figure in the scheme, managing money transfers through mule accounts and traditional 'angadia' channels. Additionally, Mihir Rangani and Hiren Limbasiya from Rajkot were detained for facilitating bank account operations and handling illicit funds.

The scam utilized 15 accounts across diverse private banks, operated through Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) firms to circumvent GST and TDS obligations. This intricate scheme channeled funds from cyber fraud, gaming, and GST-related transactions, with around Rs 1500 crore involved, police revealed. The widespread impact of the fraud is evident in the 180 complaints filed on the Cyber Crime Portal-1930, spanning multiple states.

