Schools closed for classes 1-5 in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, Ranipet due to heavy rain

Authorities on Tuesday declared a holiday for classes 1-5 for Vellore and Ranipet after heavy rains lashed several districts of Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made by the Vellore and Ranipet District collectors respectively.

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed Madhurathakam, Cheyyur, Thiruporur, Thirukkalukundram, Chengalpattu East Coastal Road and Sholinganallur from last night, they said. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur today at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, as per IMD. It has also predicted light to moderate rains for Wednesday and Thursday.

IMD on Monday said that parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness rainfall over the next seven-odd days as cyclonic circulation is lying over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. Also, heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places on Thursday over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi districts and Puducherry.

On Friday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi districts and Puducherry. On Saturday and Sunday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Tamil Nadu had received 45 per cent excess rainfall last year, whereas this year till date it has been only 7 per cent surplus rainfall. The meteorological department said that the northeast monsoon is likely to commence in Tamil Nadu from October 18. Weather experts say that the Monsoon will be below average this year. Southwest Monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1. Monsoon is crucial, especially for kharif crops dependent on rains. India has three cropping seasons -- summer, Kharif and Rabi. (ANI)

